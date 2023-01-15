India face English test, must convert penalty corners

Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Rourkela, January 14

Having crossed the first hurdle at the World Cup with a tough 2-0 win over Spain, there is an air of relief in the Indian camp. “It’s good to get that first win... now let’s play the rest of the tournament,” said India coach Graham Reid, adding that the first game of any major tournament was probably the toughest.

Despite months of preparations, a question mark hangs over every coach till that first match is played — will the players be able to execute what they have practised?

Against world No. eight Spain, the Indian players proved they were in the right mindset, impressing Reid. “We had the right tempo, tone and work rate,” the coach said. But with world No. 6 England coming up next, India did not have the luxury of celebrating that win for too long. “It feels great to play a good game but we know we can improve in many areas,” captain Harmanpreet Singh observed.

India could convert only one of the five penalty corner opportunities against Spain. Not being able to convert penalty corners can cost India dear against a team like England. “Surely, we need to avail our chances in the next match,” Harmanpreet stressed. A win against England will take India one step closer to the quarterfinals.The hosts will fancy their chances against Wales (ranked 15th) to top the pool.

England started their campaign with an emphatic 5-0 win over Wales, but Reid said India would be focused on their own game. “For me, it will be about trying to play the best we can. I was impressed with our defensive effort. Also, we handled the ball well,” Reid concluded.

