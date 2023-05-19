 India fall to young Australia : The Tribune India

India fall to young Australia

India fall to young Australia

Australia’s players celebrate after scoring a goal. Hockey Australia



Adelaide, May 18

The Indian women’s hockey team started its tour of Australia on a disappointing note, losing 2-4 against a largely inexperienced Hockeyroos team in the first Test of the three-match series here today. The home team, which featured five debutants and 13 players with 20 or fewer international caps, stunned the more experienced India, scoring four goals in a 14-minute burst.

Australia started on an attacking note, earning back-to-back penalty corners. On both occasions, though, India skipper and goalkeeper Savita came to the visitors’ rescue. India also earned two penalty corners but wasted the first because of a poor injection, while the second was fired wide.

Australia again made a bright start in the second quarter and created two quick chances but failed to breach Savita’s citadel.

It did not take long for them to get the breakthrough, though, as debutant Aisling Utri finished off a brilliant team move started in their own half in the 21st minute. Debutant Alana Kavanagh and Courtney Schonell linked up before releasing Abby Wilson down the right flank. Wilson’s searching ball into the circle was deflected in by Utri.

Maddison Fitzpatrick converted a drag-flick in the 27th minute to extend their lead. With a minute to go in the first half, Sangita Kumari pulled one back after deflecting in Nikki Pradhan’s hit from outside the circle.

The goal did not rattle the hosts, who came out stronger after the change of ends. Within two minutes, Australia restored their two-goal lead. After receiving an overhead ball in a threatening position, captain Jane Claxton fired the ball into the circle for debutant Alice Arnott to get a faint deflection.

Within no time, Australia were 4-1 up. In the 35th minute, Maddison Smith unlocked the Indian defence with an overhead pass to Maddison Brooks. The teenager squared the ball up for Schonell, who hammered in a tomahawk shot.

Sharmila Devi reduced the margin in the 40th minute with a deflection from a penalty corner. Both teams wasted chances in the final spell. With three minutes remaining, India earned a penalty stroke but substitute goalkeeper Zoe Newman denied Navneet Kaur.

“We stuck to our processes and combined well considering we had five debutantes and we haven’t played a lot of hockey together,” said Schonell, who was named Player of the Match.

The second match of the series will be played on Saturday. — Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

2
Punjab

Raghav and Parineeti shows gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar for attending their engagement ceremony; post unseen pictures

3
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

4
Punjab

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail

5
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

6
Nation EXPLAINER

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? 'Victory of the judicial system', claims opposition

7
Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

8
Nation

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

9
World

US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

10
Punjab

Punjab: Farmers block railway track, say compensation for land acquisition inadequate

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Top News

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...

Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state

Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state

Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs

In 48 hours, Centre clears names of two SC judges

In 48 hours, Centre clears names of two SC judges

PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official

PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official

Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...

India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail tracks; stage protest at Amritsar DC office

Farmers block rail tracks; stage protest at Amritsar DC office

Stop waste water release into irrigation channels, says Amritsar DC

Tarn Taran: 21-yr-old Army sepoy killed in road accident

Documentary on architectural heritage of Khalsa College screened

29 ETT teachers get job letters

Night storm renders tricity areas powerless

Night storm renders tricity areas powerless

12-hr outage in most parts of Mohali dist

Donate household articles at Chandigarh MC centres from tomorrow

Rs 132 cr spent on solid waste mgmt, NGT told

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23

Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

Bus fails to halt at stop for women, driver suspended

Dist sees increase in stubble burning cases

Dist sees increase in stubble burning cases

Mann shows support for newly-elected MP Rinku

DC office employees call off pen-down strike

Sewa Kendras start issuing digital receipts for services

Chutani assumes charge as new SE

Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’

Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’

Major fire at chemical godown in Khanna

YUG initiative to involve youth in city governance launched by admn

Visitors suffer as DC office employees go on strike

Stepfather rapes minor, nabbed

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Civic body demolishes illegal structures in Patiala

Sirhind residents protest MC’s failure to remove garbage from roadside

3-day capacity-building programme begins at RGNUL

Fatehgarh Sahib: Technology labs encourage active learning, says DC