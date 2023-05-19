India fall to young Australia

Adelaide, May 18

The Indian women’s hockey team started its tour of Australia on a disappointing note, losing 2-4 against a largely inexperienced Hockeyroos team in the first Test of the three-match series here today. The home team, which featured five debutants and 13 players with 20 or fewer international caps, stunned the more experienced India, scoring four goals in a 14-minute burst.

Australia started on an attacking note, earning back-to-back penalty corners. On both occasions, though, India skipper and goalkeeper Savita came to the visitors’ rescue. India also earned two penalty corners but wasted the first because of a poor injection, while the second was fired wide.

Australia again made a bright start in the second quarter and created two quick chances but failed to breach Savita’s citadel.

It did not take long for them to get the breakthrough, though, as debutant Aisling Utri finished off a brilliant team move started in their own half in the 21st minute. Debutant Alana Kavanagh and Courtney Schonell linked up before releasing Abby Wilson down the right flank. Wilson’s searching ball into the circle was deflected in by Utri.

Maddison Fitzpatrick converted a drag-flick in the 27th minute to extend their lead. With a minute to go in the first half, Sangita Kumari pulled one back after deflecting in Nikki Pradhan’s hit from outside the circle.

The goal did not rattle the hosts, who came out stronger after the change of ends. Within two minutes, Australia restored their two-goal lead. After receiving an overhead ball in a threatening position, captain Jane Claxton fired the ball into the circle for debutant Alice Arnott to get a faint deflection.

Within no time, Australia were 4-1 up. In the 35th minute, Maddison Smith unlocked the Indian defence with an overhead pass to Maddison Brooks. The teenager squared the ball up for Schonell, who hammered in a tomahawk shot.

Sharmila Devi reduced the margin in the 40th minute with a deflection from a penalty corner. Both teams wasted chances in the final spell. With three minutes remaining, India earned a penalty stroke but substitute goalkeeper Zoe Newman denied Navneet Kaur.

“We stuck to our processes and combined well considering we had five debutantes and we haven’t played a lot of hockey together,” said Schonell, who was named Player of the Match.

The second match of the series will be played on Saturday. — Agencies