India fare well on Goswami’s farewell, sweep series vs Eng

PTI

London, September 24

A fairytale ending befitting her glorious career marked Jhulan Goswami’s last waltz as India beat England by 16 runs in the third and final ODI to record a historic series sweep.

That the feat was achieved at Lord’s, the Mecca of Cricket, made it doubly satisfying.

Sent in to bat, India were all out for a paltry 169 and it looked like the tourists had blown away the opportunity to give the legendary seamer a perfect farewell.

I wanted to thank her and tell her she is always with us. She is a go-to person, I always called her at low times and she was someone always guiding me. In rough times she was the one who supported me. —Harmanpreet Kaur, India skipper

However, the Indians managed to eke out a win as Charlotte Dean (47) was adjudged run out in controversial fashion.

Dean, who nearly pulled off a stunning win for the hosts after they were reeling at 65/7 and then 103/8, was out of her ground and Deepti Sharma simply held the ball to remove the bails, leaving the English dumbfounded.

All eyes were on Goswami and the 39-year-old warhorse, who is leaving as the highest wicket-taker in women’s cricket, didn’t leave the field empty-handed as she finished with figures of 2/30.

Brief scores: India: 169 (Deepti 68*, Mandhana 50; Cross 4/26); England: 153 (Dean 47; Renuka 4/29, Goswami 2/30).