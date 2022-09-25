India fare well on Goswami’s farewell, sweep series vs Eng

London, September 24
A fairytale ending befitting her glorious career marked Jhulan Goswami’s last waltz as India beat England by 16 runs in the third and final ODI to record a historic series sweep.
That the feat was achieved at Lord’s, the Mecca of Cricket, made it doubly satisfying.
Sent in to bat, India were all out for a paltry 169 and it looked like the tourists had blown away the opportunity to give the legendary seamer a perfect farewell.
I wanted to thank her and tell her she is always with us. She is a go-to person, I always called her at low times and she was someone always guiding me. In rough times she was the one who supported me. —Harmanpreet Kaur, India skipper
However, the Indians managed to eke out a win as Charlotte Dean (47) was adjudged run out in controversial fashion.
Dean, who nearly pulled off a stunning win for the hosts after they were reeling at 65/7 and then 103/8, was out of her ground and Deepti Sharma simply held the ball to remove the bails, leaving the English dumbfounded.
All eyes were on Goswami and the 39-year-old warhorse, who is leaving as the highest wicket-taker in women’s cricket, didn’t leave the field empty-handed as she finished with figures of 2/30.
Brief scores: India: 169 (Deepti 68*, Mandhana 50; Cross 4/26); England: 153 (Dean 47; Renuka 4/29, Goswami 2/30).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...