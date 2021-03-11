India finish with 23 medals at Bahrain Para Badminton

New Delhi: The Indian para badminton team finished with a rich haul of 23 medals, including seven golds, at the Bahrain Para Badminton International Championships in Manama. Promising doubles shuttler Manisha Ramdass shot into limelight with her twin gold medals, while Pramod Bhagat and Tarun Dhillon also clinched couple of gold medals each.

Chandigarh

All India Hot Weather Football tourney from June 20

The golden jubilee edition of the All India Hot Weather Football Tournament will be held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, from June 20 to 26. Over 20 teams from across India are expected to take part the event.

New Delhi

Trials to be held in 7 weight categories to pick Judo team

The committee nominated to oversee the selection of judo players for India will conduct final trials in seven weight categories from May 23 to 26 to pick the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sports Authority of India (SAI) said today.

New Delhi

Important to hold elections at earliest: Praful Patel

Praful Patel, who was removed from the office of president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) by the Supreme Court, said he will call FIFA boss Gianni Infantino on Monday and request him to not ban the country and give two months' time to conduct elections.

Madrid

La Liga to file complaint over PSG's Mbappe deal

The Spanish league will file a complaint against Paris Saint-Germain over the renewal of Kylian Mbappe's contract, saying the "scandalous" agreement attacks the economic stability of European soccer.

Adelaide

Swimmer Titmus sets 400m freestyle world record

Olympics gold medalist Ariarne Titmus has broken the women's 400 meters freestyle world record at the Australian swimming championships. Titmus finished in 3 minutes, 56.40 seconds in Sunday night's final. Agencies