India handed easy draw in CWG mixed team event

New Delhi: Defending champions India will have an easy entry into the knockout stage of the badminton event of the Commonwealth Games as they have been drawn against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in Group 1 of the mixed team competition.
Dublin
Johnson defies PGA Tour and joins Saudi-funded series
Three months after declaring he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson is among 42 players in the field for next week's LIV Golf Invitational, which offers a $25 million in prize money that's backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.
Milan
Serie A champions AC Milan to be sold to RedBird
Serie A champions AC Milan are on the verge of being sold to American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners for ^1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) after the two parties signed a preliminary agreement. Milan clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years last month.
Madrid
Gareth Bale confirms Real Madrid departure
Gareth Bale said that his time at Real Madrid was an "incredible experience" as he confirmed his departure from the LaLiga club after a nine-year spell in the Spanish capital. The 32-year-old, who was signed from Tottenham in 2013, was out of contract this summer. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...
I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
Patel is set to join the BJP at noon