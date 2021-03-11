India handed easy draw in CWG mixed team event

New Delhi: Defending champions India will have an easy entry into the knockout stage of the badminton event of the Commonwealth Games as they have been drawn against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in Group 1 of the mixed team competition.

Dublin

Johnson defies PGA Tour and joins Saudi-funded series

Three months after declaring he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson is among 42 players in the field for next week's LIV Golf Invitational, which offers a $25 million in prize money that's backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Milan

Serie A champions AC Milan to be sold to RedBird

Serie A champions AC Milan are on the verge of being sold to American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners for ^1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) after the two parties signed a preliminary agreement. Milan clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years last month.

Madrid

Gareth Bale confirms Real Madrid departure

Gareth Bale said that his time at Real Madrid was an "incredible experience" as he confirmed his departure from the LaLiga club after a nine-year spell in the Spanish capital. The 32-year-old, who was signed from Tottenham in 2013, was out of contract this summer. Agencies