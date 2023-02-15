India hope to knock wind out of WI

PTI

Cape Town, February 14

Having got the better of Pakistan in their opener at the Women’s T20 World Cup, India would look to put up an improved bowling show against West Indies in their second match here tomorrow.

The Indian batters, who were without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, managed to complete their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup in the win.

Mandhana missed the tie against Pakistan owing to a finger injury, but India’s bowling coach Troy Cooley is hopeful that Mandhana will be fit to make her first appearance in the tournament. “She has been working very hard and she will be assessed after training. She did everything that needed to be done and we are pretty confident she got through the session OK,” Cooley said.

In the first game, the Indian bowlers were guilty of taking their foot off the pedal, allowing Pakistan to score 91 runs in the second half of their innings. They will be keen to give a better account of themselves. With tougher opponents expected ahead, India will look to address the issues comprehensively against a West Indies side they beat twice in the recent tri-series.

If India want to go all the way, the batters also have to put up improved performances. If it wasn’t for young Richa Ghosh’s three boundaries on the trot in the 18th over against Pakistan, India would have been in big trouble. The big-hitting Shafali Verma, fresh from leading India to the inaugural U-19 World Cup title, didn’t look her best against Pakistan.

Opening the innings in the absence of Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia struggled for rhythm while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur too perished without making an impact.

India must have breathed a sigh of relief that Jemimah Rodrigues hit form after a string of underwhelming displays in the lead-up as she anchored the innings.