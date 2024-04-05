India in doping records for all wrong reasons

PTI

New Delhi, April 4

India registered the highest percentage of failed dope tests among countries which tested more than 2000 samples, with South Africa being second in the 2022 Testing Figures Report released by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

India tested 3865 samples (urine and blood combined) during the recorded period, of which 125 returned adverse analytical findings. This amounts to 3.2 per cent of the samples, the WADA said in its report on Wednesday. In terms of number of samples tested, India was 11th on the list but the number of doping violations were higher than major sporting nations.

