India in doping records for all wrong reasons

New Delhi, April 4
India registered the highest percentage of failed dope tests among countries which tested more than 2000 samples, with South Africa being second in the 2022 Testing Figures Report released by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
India tested 3865 samples (urine and blood combined) during the recorded period, of which 125 returned adverse analytical findings. This amounts to 3.2 per cent of the samples, the WADA said in its report on Wednesday. In terms of number of samples tested, India was 11th on the list but the number of doping violations were higher than major sporting nations.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
RBI flags inflation risks, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after ...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...