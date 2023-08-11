India in search of missing No. 4

Mumbai, august 10
No batter has succeeded in settling into the vital No. 4 slot in the Indian ODI team since the retirement of Yuvraj Singh, captain Rohit Sharma said today, raising serious concerns before the World Cup.
With the 50-over World Cup less than two months away, India are struggling to find a batter for the
No. 4 slot, something that has also troubled them in the previous edition in 2019 in England.
Shreyas Iyer, who is on a comeback trail after a long injury layoff, did well in his 20 matches at No. 4, scoring 805 runs at 47.35 with two centuries and five fifties.
“Look, No. 4 has been an issue for us for a long time. After Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), nobody has come and settled themselves in. But, for a long period of time, Shreyas (Iyer) has actually batted at No. 4 and he has done well — his numbers are really good,” Rohit said.
“Unfortunately, injuries have given him a bit of trouble; he has been out for a while and that is honestly what has happened in the last 4-5 years. A lot of these guys have got injured and you will always see a new guy coming and playing there,” he said.
With both KL Rahul — India’s preferred option for No. 5 as wicketkeeper-batter — and Iyer on comeback trail, Sharma said they will wait and watch how these two players go.
“The selection (meeting) will be there in a few days, we will have a good debate about what we can do. But honestly nobody is an automatic choice — they all have to fight for the spot — everyone has to, whether it is a top spot or a bottom spot. We have got a lot of names there. We will see what right combination for the World Cup is but before we have the Asia Cup,” the he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...