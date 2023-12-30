India is one of the most underachieving teams: Michael Vaughan

IANS

Centurion, December 30

Former England cricketer turned commentator Michael Vaughan emphasised Indian cricket as “one of the most underachieving teams” following their innings and 32 runs loss against South Africa in the opening Test match of the series.

On Thursday, India slumped to their third-biggest defeat against the Proteas in Tests after losing by an innings and 32 runs within three days.

In a post-match show for Fox Cricket Michael Vaughan asked his fellow expert former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh “Do you think, in terms of cricket, India are one of the most underachieving sports teams in the world?”

However, Mark didn't reply to anything to which Michael stated, “They haven't won much in recent times. I think they are (an underachieving side). They don't win anything. When was the last time they won something? With all the talent they have, all the skill set.”

Vaughan further said that India were successful in winning their last two Test series against Australia away from home but when it comes to white-ball World Cups, they have failed in both formats.

“They've won in Australia twice (Border-Gavaskar Trophy series wins in 2018/19 and 2020/21). Magnificent, but the last few World Cups, been nowhere, in the last few T20 World Cups, been nowhere.”

“You go to South Africa, who are, you know, useful in Test match cricket and to produce a performance like that…I mean, with all the talent they have, and the resources they have, I don't think they win anything,” the former England cricket team captain added.

