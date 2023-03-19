India look to seal series vs Oz

PTI

Visakhapatnam, March 18

The spotlight will once again be on KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja when India take on Australia in the second ODI here tomorrow even as regular captain Rohit Sharma returns to lead the side after missing the opening game in Mumbai.

India defeated Australia by five wickets in a low-scoring game at the Wankhede Stadium, with under-pressure Rahul scoring an unbeaten 75 as the hosts cantered home.

Jadeja, playing ODI cricket after nearly eight months due to a knee injury and subsequent surgery, scored an unbeaten 45 as India successfully chased down 188 on Friday. He also bowled a tight spell and returned figures of 2/46 to be named the Player of the Match.

With the 50-over World Cup being hosted by India later this year, an in-form Rahul and a fully-fit Jadeja are among the team management’s top priorities and the three-match series will help the selectors assess the duo’s progress.

India would look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and also try to make amends with the bat. They were in a spot of bother at 4/39 and later at 5/83 before Rahul and Jadeja came together at the crease to guide the hosts to victory with 61 balls to spare.

Rohit Sharma’s return to captaincy will certainly give solidity to the top-order, which crumbled to the pace and variations of Mitchell Starc.