India look to settle scores with Windies

PTI

Providence (Guyana), aug 5

India’s most sought-after IPL stars will have a reputation to defend and parity to restore when they take on West Indies in the second T20I of their five-match series here tomorrow.

A boundary was the difference between the two teams in the opening game in Tarouba where West Indies prevailed on a slow batting track with an impressive bowling effort.

The T20I series is of little consequence in an ODI World Cup year but skipper Hardik Pandya along with his deputy Suryakumar Yadav would expect to put an improved batting show.

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson are all looking forward to the World Cup but a few good knocks will also give them some confidence ahead of the Asia Cup. Except debutant Tilak Varma, who looked ready for international cricket during his knock of 39, the Indian batting line-up, made up mostly of fringe players, flattered to deceive.

With five T20Is being played over nine days, it is also imperative that the likes of skipper Hardik, openers Gill and Kishan, spinner Kuldeep Yadav get adequate rest. Among the bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal has fallen down the ODI pecking order and will have a point to prove if he gets an opportunity in all the five games.

A better batting effort in the last 10 overs would be the top priority at a venue where West Indies haven’t had a great T20I record. Out of the 11 matches played at this ground, three were washed out due to rain, while West Indies have lost five of the remaining eight games.

