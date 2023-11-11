 India look to sustain momentum against Netherlands; Kohli has chance to get historic hundred : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • India look to sustain momentum against Netherlands; Kohli has chance to get historic hundred

India look to sustain momentum against Netherlands; Kohli has chance to get historic hundred

India have already qualified for the semifinals with eight victories in eight games

India look to sustain momentum against Netherlands; Kohli has chance to get historic hundred

India's Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. PTI Photo



PTI

Bengaluru, November 11

The marauding Indians have not put a foot wrong in their authoritative run in the World Cup. It won’t be a surprise if they go about plundering Netherlands in their final league game, where Virat Kohl would have a perfect opportunity to scale ‘Mount 50’ at his spiritual home.

India have already qualified for the semifinals while the eliminated Netherlands are on their way home, and this situation casts a perception of insignificance on their fixture.

But in reality, there are no academic-natured matches in a World Cup, where teams constantly try to better their best in the quest for ultimate glory.

India are no different as they look to maintain the momentum while ticking off a few team goals against the Netherlands, hence a large-scale change to the hosts playing 11 looks unlikely at this stage.

Since cricket is often a game of outcome and numbers, an approaching historic personal milestone gives this game an exciting undertone as well, which also carries importance from the team’s perspective.

Kohli had equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds against South Africa at Kolkata, and the wait now is on for his 50th ton.

Kohli may like to insulate himself from the outside noise and focus on the job at his hand – continue churning out runs but expectations have only grown that he gets the milestone hundred at his IPL home.

So far, he has amassed 543 runs, leading India’s batting chart. This is also the first time Kohli is going past the 500-run mark in the 50-over World Cup.

He had made 282 runs in 2011, 305 in 2015, and 443 in 2019, while Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma played the lead roles with the bat in those editions.

Hence, Kohli will not want any slip up in India’s last league game, using it as preparation ground to return to his sharp self ahead of the semifinals after a week-long gap following the match against the Proteas.

From a team point of view, the management might just want to see some runs against Suryakumar Yadav’s name. He has made 85 runs from four matches at an average of 21.25.

He is the only missing individual piece in this Indian line-up where other frontline batters have made at least one fifty and the whole turn of events corroborates with his modest run in the ODIs as well.

Suryakumar got into the eleven after the injury-enforced absence of Hardik Pandya, but the Mumbaikar has not really cashed in on the opportunity yet. Netherlands gives him a good chance to correct that anomaly.

Similarly, the Indian batting upfront has a minor glitch, one that has gone a bit unnoticed in the flow of their eight successive wins in the tournament.

Openers Rohit and Shubman Gill have stitched together three fifty-plus stands in the tournament, but in five other matches they were separated quickly.

But in those three games, they went off the blocks quite quickly, putting the opposition through the wringer.

They have made 88 runs in 12.4 overs against Bangladesh, 71 in 11.1 overs against New Zealand, and 62 in 5.5 overs against South Africa.

But on other times, their alliance was snapped at 5, 32, 23, 26, and 4. The think tank would like them to expand the footprint of those three matches, and Netherlands, no respect lost here, give them a perfect platform to do that.

India’s bowling, on the other hand, remained largely trouble-free with the three pacers and the two spinners delivering frequently.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj have made run-making a hazardous option for opposition batters, but a bit more consistency in line and length from Siraj could be welcomed by the management.

But overall, this ultra-efficient five-man unit will be looking for one final rehearsal ahead of the last four match, potentially against New Zealand at Mumbai. 

Turning to the Dutch camp, they will be a happy bunch to give at least a few rough moments to this red-hot Indian side.

They have some capable bowlers in Logan Van Beek, Bas de Leede, and Paul van Meekeren but on an often-smooth Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch they will be hard pressed to stop a strong Indian batting establishment.

Their top-order batters like Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, and Wesley Barresi have struggled for runs in this tournament and tackling the well-oiled Indian bowlers could prove too hot a task for them.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards ©, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Match starts at 2 PM. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
Haryana

Sonepat youth guns down sister held for kidnapping

3
Punjab

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

4
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump during joyful stroll with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru; fans react

5
India

Nijjar killing: Blinken urges New Delhi to cooperate with Ottawa's probe; India flags concerns over pro-Khalistani activities in Canada

6
Entertainment

Ananya Panday buys new home in Mumbai, shares pictures of 'griha pravesh' on Dhanteras

7
Himachal

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

9
India

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we'll summon Chief Secretaries, Supreme Court tells Punjab, other states

10
Sports

ICC suspends Sri Lankan cricket board over government interference

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead in gang war outside gas station in Canada

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquo...

Himachal CM given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana’s Gurugram

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana’s Gurugram

A speeding oil tanker coming from Jaipur breaks the divider,...


Cities

View All

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Green crackers won’t do, complete ban needed to check pollution, say experts

Rain brings respite from smog

Scarcity of balers hampers stubble disposal in district

SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana’s Gurugram

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Air quality a shade better with showers in Delhi

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

Waste Management-IV: 2 yrs on, waste-to-energy plant not set up for processing daily refuse

Rain disappoints roadside vendors selling festive wares

Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

40 samples taken from sweets shops

SAD chief lashes out at state government