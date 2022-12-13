India looking to play aggressive cricket against Bangladesh

PTI

Chattogram, December 12

A spot in the World Test Championship final at stake, India have no option but to play an aggressive brand of cricket against Bangladesh in the two-match series starting on Wednesday, stand-in skipper KL Rahul said today.

The Indian team will be without three key players — Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and regular skipper Rohit Sharma — due to injuries.

India will need to win their next six Test matches, including four against Australia at home, to remain in contention for a top-two spot in the World Test Championship points table.

As of now, India are placed fourth in the table while Australia and South Africa are placed first and second, respectively. Sri Lanka are third in the list.

“There is a Test championship (final) qualification so we will also have to be aggressive. We know where we stand and what we need to do to qualify for the final,” said Rahul. “Each day, each session we will assess what is required for the team in that particular moment and give our best.”

The season-ending World Test Championship final will be held in June.

“We won’t go in with any set mindset. Yes, there is a certain history of a venue, you look at the numbers and take some pointers from that. At least for us we will go there and try to be aggressive and brave, try and get a result,” Rahul said.