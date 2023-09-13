India lose 0-3 to UAE in AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers

PTI

Dalian (China)

India lost to the UAE 0-3 as their campaign in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 qualification ended with a second consecutive defeat here today. India finished at the bottom of Group G, having earlier lost to China 1-2. UAE topped the group with four points and a better goal difference.

London

Chahal shines on County Championship debut

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made an impressive start to his County Championship stint with Kent, claiming three wickets against Nottinghamshire in a Division One fixture. Chahal returned 20-6-52-3 and helped reduce their opponents to 219/8 in reply to Kent’s total of 446 on Day 2 of their four-day contest.

London

Simona Halep slapped with 4-year ban in doping case

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been suspended from professional tennis for four years for doping violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency today. The 31-year-old Romanian had been accused of two doping offenses — failing a drug test during the 2022 U.S. Open and for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport, the ITIA said.

Karachi

Olympics qualifiers hosting rights withdrawn from Pak

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) today withdrew hosting rights of the Olympics qualifiers from Pakistan, slated to be held next January. The FIH decision came as a result of the infighting between the Pakistan Hockey Federation and the state-owned Pakistan Sports Board. — Agencies

Kowloon (Hong Kong)

Indonesia Masters champ Kiran falls

India’s Kiran George, who won the Indonesia Masters title last weekend, failed to keep the momentum going as he could not make the main draw of the Hong Kong Open here today. George was shown the door by Malaysia’s Jun Hao Leong 20-22 21-14 14-21 in the second round of the men’s singles qualification. In the women’s singles, Malvika Bansod progressed to the main draw after Thailand’s Pitchamon Opatniputh retired midway due to an injury while leading 14-21 10-11. The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela entered the second round of the main draw after beating Dutch combination of Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen 21-15 16-21 21-16 in the opening round.

#China