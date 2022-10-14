India lose 2nd warm-up game

PTI

Perth, October 13

India’s star-studded batting line-up belied expectations as the team lost to Western Australia XI by 36 runs in its second T20 World Cup warm-up match here today.

Having won the first warm-up match by 13 runs, India laboured to 132/8 in 20 overs this time while chasing 169.

D’Arcy Short smashed 52 off 38 balls and Nick Hobson hammered 64 off 41 balls to take Western Australia XI to 168/8 in 20 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was India’s best bowler on the day, taking three wickets in an over.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh was impressive again in his three overs, while under-fire Harshal Patel returned with tidy figures of 2/27 in four overs.

India struggled in the run-chase on a pacy WACA surface. India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav did not bat, but Sharma and Kohli fielded during Western Australia XI’s innings.

Rishabh Pant (9) opened the batting alongside stand-in captain KL Rahul, whose 74 off 45 balls went in vain.

None of the other Indian batters could make an impact. Batting at No. 3, Deepak Hooda perished for six off nine balls. Hardik Pandya began with a couple of sixes before being dismissed for 17 off nine balls. Dinesh Karthik, the designated finisher in the team, struggled to a 14-ball 10.

India are camped in Perth ahead of the World Cup to get used to the pace and bounce. The squad now moves to Brisbane for the warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19, respectively. They open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

Brief scores: Western Australia XI: 168/8 in 20 overs (Short 52, Hobson 64; Ashwin 3/32, Patel 2/27); India: 132/8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 74; Morris 2/23).