India lose to Australia in U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers

PTI

Kuwait City, October 16

India’s campaign in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers suffered a jolt as they lost 1-4 to Australia here today.

This was India’s second consecutive defeat in the four-team group as they were beaten 2-4 by Iraq earlier.

India fell two goals behind in the first half. Garang Koul scored the opener in the 12th minute, while Bikash Yumnam scored an own goal in the 32nd.

India pulled one back in the 63rd minute through skipper Gurkirat Singh, whose long-range shot caught the Australia goalkeeper on the wrong foot.

However, Australia struck two late goals, through Adrian Segecic (86th), Max Caputo (90+2nd), to end the contest.

