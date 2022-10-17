India lose to Australia in U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers

Kuwait City, October 16
India’s campaign in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers suffered a jolt as they lost 1-4 to Australia here today.
This was India’s second consecutive defeat in the four-team group as they were beaten 2-4 by Iraq earlier.
India fell two goals behind in the first half. Garang Koul scored the opener in the 12th minute, while Bikash Yumnam scored an own goal in the 32nd.
India pulled one back in the 63rd minute through skipper Gurkirat Singh, whose long-range shot caught the Australia goalkeeper on the wrong foot.
However, Australia struck two late goals, through Adrian Segecic (86th), Max Caputo (90+2nd), to end the contest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee
Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...