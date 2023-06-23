India name Test, ODI squads for West Indies tour; Pujara, Umesh dropped; Jaiswal, Gaikwad get Test call-ups

New Delhi, June 23

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara and senior pacer Umesh Yadav were on Friday dropped from India’s Test squad for the West Indies tour starting July 12 while three players got maiden call-ups.

Young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad as well as seamer Mukesh Kumar were named for the first time in the 16-member team.

Veteran seamer Mohammed Shami was rested for the entire West Indies tour as Navdeep Saini recalled to Test side to be led by Rohit Sharma.

Ajinkya Rahane was back as vice-captain for the two-match Test series.

India will also play three ODIs against the West Indies after the Test series for which a 17-member team under Rohit was announced the BCCI selectors.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar. PTI