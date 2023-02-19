 India 14/1 at lunch on Day 3; need 101 more runs to win 2nd Test against Australia : The Tribune India

India 14/1 at lunch on Day 3; need 101 more runs to win 2nd Test against Australia

Oz bowled out for 113 in their second innings in the morning session

India 14/1 at lunch on Day 3; need 101 more runs to win 2nd Test against Australia

Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after the wicket of Australian batter Steve Smith during the third day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 19, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, February 19

India were 14 for 1 at lunch on day three, needing 101 more runs to win the second Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 12 and 1, respectively, at the break.

India bowled Australia out for 113 in their second innings in the morning session.

Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 43 off 46 balls as they struggled on a slow and low Kotla track.   

Brief Scores:

Australia: 263 and 113 all out in 31.1 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) vs India 262 and 14 for 1 in 4 overs. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

2
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli claps in excitement after receiving food package in dressing room, netizens sure it was ‘Chhole Bhature’ from his favourite outlet in Delhi

3
Punjab

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

4
Ludhiana

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

5
Business GST council meet

All GST compensation dues to be cleared; tax rate on liquid jaggery, pencil and sharpeners cut: FM Sitharaman

6
Business

Broadcasters disconnect signals to cable operators, over 4.5 crore Cable TV connections impacted

7
Delhi

Delhi L-G tried to influence mayoral poll case, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

8
Nation

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

9
Nation

IAF pilot Air Vice Marshal BK Bishnoi, who bombed Pak Government House at Dacca, passes away

10
Nation

Rs 120 cr heroin seized after gunfight at Pak border

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case

'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was summoned for questioning on ...

Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation

Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation

Election Commission on Friday recognised Eknath Shinde-led f...

US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon

US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon

Holds talks with Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidel...

India need 115 to win second Test against Australia

India 14/1 at lunch on Day 3; need 101 more runs to win 2nd Test against Australia

Oz bowled out for 113 in their second innings in the morning...

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

No emergency was declared by pilot, says source; all 148 pas...


Cities

View All

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth ~2 cr

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth Rs 2 cr

Bank robbery: Six detained, probe on

Notorious criminal used weapon registered in the name of mother

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees make beeline for temples

Rise in mercury worries farmers

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-segregation of waste: Challan drive in Chandigarh from Monday

Chandigarh: Meters to be shifted out of houses in Sector 8 soon

Cultural events, contests mark Day 2 of Rose Festival in Chandigarh

After 3-year hiatus, Spring Festival at Panchkula park on March 4-5

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Raja Warring takes opinion from leaders on candidature

Man gets 10-yr jail term

One nabbed with 500-gm heroin

Man held for murder attempt

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Two of robbers’ gang nabbed

3 years on, 4 pvt firm employees booked for Rs 1.07-crore fraud

Prayers, fasts mark Mahashivratri in Ludhiana dist

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

Sunday market spells chaos, residents fume

Sunday market spells chaos in Patiala, residents fume

Webinar on scholarships

Delhi L-G gives approval for mayoral poll on February 22

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC