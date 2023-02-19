India 14/1 at lunch on Day 3; need 101 more runs to win 2nd Test against Australia

New Delhi, February 19
India were 14 for 1 at lunch on day three, needing 101 more runs to win the second Test against Australia here on Sunday.
Captain Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 12 and 1, respectively, at the break.
India bowled Australia out for 113 in their second innings in the morning session.
Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.
Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 43 off 46 balls as they struggled on a slow and low Kotla track.
Brief Scores:
Australia: 263 and 113 all out in 31.1 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) vs India 262 and 14 for 1 in 4 overs.
