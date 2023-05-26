India on upswing, beat Japan 3-1

New Delhi, May 25
India came from behind to clinch a comfortable 3-1 win against Japan in their second Pool A game at the Hockey’s Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman, today.
Araijeet Singh Hundal (36th minute), Sharda Nand Tiwari (39th) and Uttam Singh (56th) scored a goal each for India, while Kumpei Yasuda (19th) found the back of the net for Japan.
This was India’s second win in as many games at the junior continental championship.
India mounted an attack from the get-go and were keen on landing the first blow against Japan.
But it was Japan who broke the deadlock against the run of play as Yasuda slotted it past the left of the goalkeeper to lead 1-0 at the halftime.
