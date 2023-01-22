India Open: Viktor Axelsen, Akane Yamaguchi keep it up, make final

PTI

New Delhi, January 21

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen and Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi’s dominance continued as they stayed on course for a second successive title, progressing to the finals of the India Open Super 750 here today.

After world No. 1 Yamaguchi beat Thailand’s defending champion Supanida Katethong 21-17 21-16 in the women’s singles, Axelsen streamrolled fourth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 21-6 21-12 in the men’s event.

“I didn’t have to spend too much energy yesterday, so I was fresh today. I moved well, shots were good. I have played Vitidsarn in three different locations, so I am looking forward to a good final tomorrow,” Axelsen said.

In the summit clash, Yamaguchi will face South Korean sensation An Seyoung in a repeat of last week’s Malaysia Open Super 750 final, while Axelsen is pitted against the mercurial Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.