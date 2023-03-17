India opt to field against Australia in 1st ODI

Mumbai, March 17
India’s stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the first ODI here on Friday.
Hardik is leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is unavailable for the fixture due to family commitments.
The Indian playing XI featured four quicks in Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Hardik and Mohammed Siraj and two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.
For Australia, Josh Inglis came in for Alex Carey, who has flown home due to illness.
David Warner hasn't fully recovered from his elbow fracture, and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will open the innings in his place.
Teams:
India: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.
Australia: Steven Smith (capt), Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.
