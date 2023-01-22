India out of Men's Hockey World Cup after losing to New Zealand in crossover match

Bhubaneswar, January 22
India crashed out of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup after losing 4-5 via penalty shootout to lower-ranked New Zealand following a 3-3 stalemate after the regulation time in a crossover match here on Sunday.
India, ranked sixth in the world, produced a below-par performance, allowing New Zealand to claw back into the match after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half.
India scored through Lalit Upadhyay (17th minute), Sukhjeet Singh (24th) and Varun Kumar (40th).
New Zealand replied through Sam Lane (28th) and two penalty-corner conversions by Kane Russell (43rd) and Sean Findlay (49th).
New Zealand will now take on reigning world champions Belgium in the quarterfinals.
