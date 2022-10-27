India play out 5-5 draw with Oz

Johor Bahru (Malaysia), Oct 26
The Indian junior men’s hockey team scored a last-minute goal to play out a thrilling 5-5 draw against Australia and occupy the second spot in the standings of the Sultan of Johor Cup here today.
Amandeep saved India with a final-minute strike. Boby Singh Dhami (2nd minute), Sharda Nand Tiwari (8th, 35th) and Arijit Singh Hundal (18th) also found the Australian net.
Liam Hart (3rd), Jack Holland (8th), Joshua Brooks (20th, 41st) and Jake Lambeth (49th) were the goal scorers for Australia.
Australia are leading the standings with 10 points from four games, while India are placed second with two wins, one draw and one loss.
India will play Great Britain in their fifth game on Friday. In the day’s other matches, Great Britain beat Malaysia 4-2, while Japan beat South Africa 1-0.
