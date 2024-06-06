 India play out goalless draw against Kuwait in Sunil Chhetri's last international match : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • India play out goalless draw against Kuwait in Sunil Chhetri's last international match

India play out goalless draw against Kuwait in Sunil Chhetri's last international match

The result put India in extremely difficult position to make it to third round of qualifiers

India play out goalless draw against Kuwait in Sunil Chhetri's last international match

India’s captain Sunil Chhetri before a FIFA World Cup Qualifier football match against Kuwait, in Kolkata, Thursday, June 6, 2024. PTI



PTI

Kolkata, June 6

The talismanic Sunil Chhetri's last international match ended in an anticlimax as a profligate India were held to a goalless draw by visiting Kuwait in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier here on Thursday.

In a country deprived of major footballing success, it was not a fitting farewell for a man who had created an alternative universe for the spectators of the beautiful game in this part of the world.

The result put India in an extremely difficult position to make it to the third round of the qualifiers.

After the draw, India have collected five points and play Asian champions Qatar in their final match on June 11. Kuwait, who have four points, will face Afghanistan on the same day.

The 39-year-old Chhetri ended his glorious 19-year international career as the fourth most prolific scorer in international football with 94 goals, behind Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (128), Iran legend Ali Daei (108) and Argentine wizard Lionel Messi (106).

It's an astounding feat for a player from a country like India and FIFA had acknowledged Chhetri's legendary status when he announced his international retirement on May 16.

Chhetri bid an emotional adieu to the international game in front of a jam-packed 68000-capacity Salt Lake Stadium with his parents Kharga and Sushila, wife Sonam Bhattacharya and a host of officials and former players in attendance.

He will, however, continue playing club football for “two more years”. He has a contract with the Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC till next year.

Chhetri had scored in his debut match against Pakistan on June 12, 2005 in Quetta in a 1-1 draw but not on Thursday, though the game ended in a draw this time also. He also did not have much to show for in the whole match.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football #Sunil Chhetri


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

2
Punjab

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

3
India

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

4
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended

5
India

Behind saffron slide in UP, an indifferent RSS, a sidelined CM

6
India

Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme

7
Punjab

'Can never back any bloc with Congress presence': SAD rules out support to INDIA bloc

8
Punjab

What's next for Amritpal Singh? Lawyer says ‘govt will have to grant relief to jailed pro-Khalistan activist'

9
Chandigarh

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

10
India

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

BJP leaders meet ahead of government formation

NDA MPs to meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader

He may be sworn in over the weekend, possibly Sunday

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, 4 other nations likely to attend Modi's oath ceremony

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, 4 other nations likely to attend Modi's oath ceremony

The invitation to Maldivian President Muizzu assumes signifi...

Delhi to get additional water from Himachal Pradesh amid acute shortage, Supreme Court orders

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of water to Hathni Kund Barrage

A Vacation Bench led by Justice PK Mishra directs Haryana Go...

Argument between Kangana Ranaut, CISF woman constable at Chandigarh airport leads to ‘misbehaviour’; police probe on

Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended

In a video statement, Kangana says 'she is safe and fine but...

PM Modi, Home Minister Shah 'directly involved' in biggest stock market scam: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul alleges Modi, Shah 'directly involved' in stocks crash 'scam'; BJP rubbishes charge

Hitting back at Gandhi, the BJP accuses him of conspiring to...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NEET results out, Rijul Sood tops in city with 705 marks

Amritpal got more votes than rivals in their own Assembly segments

Candidates of major political parties pay obeisance at shrines

Polls showed AAP support base erosion with party managing lead in 2 segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Argument between Kangana Ranaut, CISF woman constable at Chandigarh airport leads to ‘misbehaviour’; police probe on

Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Manish Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group: Manish Tewari

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes Chandigarh tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

Delhi water crisis: Stop wastage of water in national capital, Supreme Court tells Kejriwal govt

Delhi water crisis: Stop wastage of water in national capital, Supreme Court tells Kejriwal govt

Delhi water crisis: Stop wastage of water in national capital, Supreme Court tells Kejriwal govt

Extensive campaigns indicate Arvind Kejriwal not suffering from life-threatening ailment: Delhi court

Man found dead in locked car near Nehru Place in Delhi’s Kalkaji area

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of water to Hathni Kund Barrage

Congress leaders seek Vikramjit’s resignation

Congress leaders seek Vikramjit’s resignation

We couldn’t estimate, says Rinku on Lok Sabha poll loss

Seechewal calls for check on air, water, land pollution

Thunderstorm leaves several areas powerless

Dasuya lad bags AIR 84 in NEET UG

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Independent candidate bagged 42,500 votes on Amritpal factor

One of owners arrested in yarn mill fire death case

Two friends killed in hit-and-run

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Fire breaks out in garbage dump on Sirhind road