India play Pak in women’s T20 Asia Cup opener

New Delhi: Defending champions India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on July 19 in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup to be held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. Unlike last time, this year the eight teams have been divided into two groups. India Pakistan, UAE and Nepal are placed in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia are in Group B. The tournament will be held from July 19 till July 28.

Dubai

Mandhana, Harmanpreet in top-10 of ODI rankings

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana dropped a rung to fourth spot while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur jumped two places to ninth position in the ICC women’s ODI batting rankings issued today. Mandhana has 738 rating points while Harmanpreet garnered 648 points.

Madrid

Real captain Nacho to leave club after over two decades

Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernández is ending his career with the club less than a month after lifting the Champions League trophy in London. The 34-year-old has been with Madrid for more than two decades, since joining the club’s youth academy in 2001.

New Delhi

Co-inventor of DLS method, Frank Duckworth dies at 84

English statistician and one of the inventors of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, Frank Duckworth died at the age of 84, according to a report. Duckworth passed away on June 21. Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Nepal #Pakistan #Sri Lanka