India resting big names won't change a thing, says Bavuma

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

South African skipper Temba Bavuma dismissed the notion that his team is taking on a weakened India in the five-match T20I series, which begins at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here next week.

India are missing many key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, who have been rested. KL Rahul will lead the side in Sharma’s absence

Speaking to reporters today, Bavuma said his team is expecting a tough challenge. “We don't really see it as taking on a B side. We play against the Indian T20 side. It’s not the A or the B team, so you know in terms of going into the game we will still be motivated as ever. I think the competitiveness will be there,” Bavuma said.

“I think the attitude and the mindset of the Indian team has changed over the last couple of years. These guys play cricket hard — very competitively. Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli are not there, but that Indian fighting spirit will still be there,” he added.

He added the series will be a good opportunity to address some issues, especially in batting. “If we look at the goal in this series, we need a bit more clarity. In batting, we will have to look at things like who partners up with Quinton at the top. Yes, No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 positions are probably where we would like to get more clarity,” he said.