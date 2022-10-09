 India restrict South Africa to 278/7 after Siraj’s super show in 2nd ODI : The Tribune India

India restrict South Africa to 278/7 after Siraj’s super show in 2nd ODI

Proteas’ opening partnership was broken early as Quinton de Kock dragged a wide Siraj delivery onto his stumps in the third over

India restrict South Africa to 278/7 after Siraj’s super show in 2nd ODI

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of South African batsman Quinton de Kock during 2nd ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium, in Ranchi, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. PTI

PTI

Ranchi, October 9

Mohammed Siraj led an inexperienced Indian bowling lineup brilliantly, helping the hosts restrict South Africa to 278/7 in the second ODI here on Sunday.

Aiden Markram (79 off 89 balls) and Reeza Hendricks (74 off 76) looked in control of the proceedings in the middle overs after the visitors elected to bat with an eye on an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

But Siraj triggered the collapse and also took a stunning forward running catch to dismiss a dangerous looking Heinrich Klaasen (30).

He mixed up the slower ones intelligently, bowled with a tight line and length and did not even give the in-form David Miller (35 not out) a chance to put him away. He conceded only three runs in the 50th over to end with figures 10-1-38-3.

From being 169/3, which came courtesy a 129 run-a-ball partnership by Hendricks and Markram, South Africa lost three quick wickets with some clever field placements and bowling rotation by India skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Even the in-form Miller struggled to get going at the death and Siraj came out on top as they scored just 57 runs from the last 10 overs with the loss of two wickets.

The Proteas’ opening partnership was broken early as Quinton de Kock dragged a wide Siraj delivery onto his stumps in the third over.

Debutant Shabaz Ahmed jumped in joy after bagging his maiden international wicket as he trapped Janneman Malan in front of the stumps.

It seemed a perfect start for India with the visitors’ score reading 40/2 after 10 overs which had just seven boundaries on a dull and dry JSCA wicket.

But what followed was a composed and calculative approach by the middle-order duo of Markram and Hendricks who were happy to bide time, play out dot balls and forge a partnership.

The Indian bowling attack looked pedestrian and lacked variety as they duo steadily took SA out of the trouble with careful accumulation of runs.

From 20th over onwards, they stepped it up, picking odd boundaries every over and in no time they reached their respective fifties—Hendricks in 58 balls, and Markram in 64 balls.

Hendricks smashed Kuldeep over wide long-on in the 27th over as they started to make their intentions clear.

But thankfully for India, Hendricks got out to a loose short-pitched delivery from Siraj.

It opened the gates for India and with some smart captaincy by Dhawan they managed to sneak in three wickets for 46 runs including that of a dangerous-looking Klaasen.

Kuldeep, who looked out of sorts till then, grabbed the prized wicket with Siraj’s fielding brilliance.

#Cricket

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

2
Punjab

Punjab Governor takes exception to CM Bhagwant Mann's absence from reception held for President Murmu, AAP hits back

3
Punjab

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

4
Trending

'RIP my little rockstar': South African cricketer David Miller shares a heart-rending post

5
Features

The tank, mechanised makeover: Armoured Corps and Mechanised Infantry are undergoing their biggest transformation

6
Business

'Shocked to hear...', Maiden Pharma breaks silence on cough syrup deaths in Gambia

7
J & K

Former Governor Satya Pal Malik examined by CBI in corruption cases registered in J-K after his allegations

8
J & K

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider

9
Nation

Days after end of term, CBI quizzes former Governor Satya Pal Malik in 2 graft cases

10
Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan calls out Manya Singh for insulting Sreejita

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Uddhav-led Sena gives 3 choices for poll symbol—trident, rising sun or burning torch

Uddhav-led Sena gives 3 choices for poll symbol—trident, rising sun or burning torch

EC has barred Shiv Sena factions from using party name, symb...

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

At October 5 event attended by Gautam, Hindu deities were al...

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

Family informed that Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the...

US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago

US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago

Jesus Salgado was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2007 an...

‘Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar’: Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM

'Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar': Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM

Kishor was reacting to Kumar’s charge that the political str...


Cities

View All

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Eatery owners booked for selling liquor sans licence

Rise in basmati prices brings cheer to farmers

Sacked 10 years ago, agro economist seeks re-probe

Private bank staffers robbed of cash

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

Increase in number of girl students in technical education will speed up country’s progress: President Murmu at PEC Chandigarh

Increase in number of girl students in technical education will speed up country’s progress: President Murmu at PEC Chandigarh

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

Air Show: CTU bus service takes a hit in Chandigarh

President Droupadi Murmu exhorts Chandigarh to top Swachh survey

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

God sent me to finish off descendants of Kans: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Heavy rainfall spells likely over several parts of north India

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Child labour: No FIR yet against potato farm owner

Kapurthala cops tighten noose on peddlers; 209 arrested in 3 months

Five test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

Union Minister inspects road work in Phagwara

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Potholed 200 Feet Road sees frequent accidents

60-yr-old man dies after being 'thrashed' by car occupants

Check purity before buying eatables: Doc to consumers

Freshers' party organised

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

Three-day MUN concludes at Yadavindra Public School

Local lads thrash Agra to lift trophy

Don’t leave station, doctors of Rajindra Hospital told

Manpreet Kaur wins shot put silver