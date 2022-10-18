T20 World Cup: Shami’s final over heroics see India trump Australia

Brisbane, October 17
Mohammad Shami put the concerns over his fitness to rest with a sensational final over as India pulled off a six-run win over Australia in a warm-up fixture ahead of the T20 World Cup here today.
KL Rahul (57 off 33 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33 balls) smashed entertaining half-centuries to power India to 186/7 after Australia had opted to bowl at the Gabba.
Needing 16 runs off the last 12 balls with six wickets in hand, Australia were on course for a comfortable win before Shami, Harshal Patel and Virat Kohli scripted a turnaround for India.
Shami, who last played a competitive game in July and had suffered a long bout of Covid, turned up to bowl the last over of the game and made a decisive impact.
Drafted into the squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah, he landed yorkers and ended up with three wickets besides a run-out.
In the penultimate over, under-fire Patel delivered after being hammered early on as he conceded only five runs in an over that also included a brilliant run-out from Kohli’s direct hit.
The star India batter also plucked out a stunning one-handed catch at the boundary line to dismiss Pat Cummins.
However, the concerns over India’s bowling remain ahead of their opener against Pakistan on Sunday.
“There is room for improvement, but I want more consistency from the bowlers. You need to keep things simple and hit the deck hard. Overall a good game for us, they had a decent partnership and that put us under pressure,” said skipper Rohit Sharma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...