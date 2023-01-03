T20I: India beat Sri Lanka by two runs in a thriller; go 1-0 up in three-match series

Mumbai, January 3
India prevailed over Sri Lanka by two runs in their first T20 International to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Tuesday.
Sent in to bat, India scored 162 for five at the Wankhede Stadium, reaching the total after being in a spot of bother at one stage of their innings.
In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for 160 in 20 overs with debutant pacer Shivam Mavi (4/20) picking the first two wickets. Skipper Dasun Shanaka top-scored for the visitors with 45 off 27 balls For India, opener Ishan Kishan made 37 off 29 balls while new T20 captain Hardik Pandya chipped in with 29 in 27 deliveries. Deepak Hooda then blasted 41 off 23 balls while Axar Patel smashed a 20-ball 31.
Brief scores:
India: 162/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 37, Deepak Hooda 41 not out, Axar Patel 31 not out) Sri Lanka: 160 all out in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 28, Dasun Shanaka 45; Shivam Mavi 4/22).
