FIH Pro League: India seal shootout win

PTI

Bhubaneswar, November 6

Krishan Pathak rose to the occasion under the bar as India defeated Spain 3-1 in the shootout after the teams played out a 2-2 draw in regulation time in a FIH Pro League match here today.

India skipper Harmanpreet (12th, 32nd minutes) scored a brace from penalty corners while Spain captain Marc Miralles (43rd) and Pere Amat (55th) found the net for the visitors. India had lost 2-3 against Spain in the first match of the two-leg tie.

The Indians were guilty of committing a number of unnecessary fouls, resulting in five cards, three green and two yellow. It meant that India had to play over 15 minutes with only 10 players.

In the shootout, Harmanpreet, Rajkumar Pal and Abhishek scored for India, while Pathak made excellent saves to deny Joaquin Menini, Rafael Vilallonga and Miralles to hand India the bonus point. Only Gerard Clapes scored for Spain.

India lead the Pro League standings with eight points from four games.