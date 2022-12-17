India set up title clash with Spain

Valencia, December 16
Skipper Savita Punia was excellent under the bar as India defeated Ireland 2-1 in the shootout to set up the final clash against Spain in the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup.
Both teams were locked 1-1 after India bounced back through Udita’s 45th-minute penalty corner conversion to cancel out Naomi Carrol’s 13th-minute strike. In the shootout, India struck through Lalremsiami and Sonika off their second and third attempts. Ireland managed a solitary strike in the shootout from their third attempt through Hannah McLoughlin.
Spain beat Japan in the other semifinal after Sara Barrios scored the only goal of the match in the 13th minute.
