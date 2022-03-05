India, Sri Lanka players wear black armbands, observe minute's silence for Shane Warne, Rodney Marsh

Mohali, March 5
The Indian and Sri Lankan cricketers wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence before the start of second day's play in the ongoing opening Test to honour the memory of Australian legends Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh, both of whom passed away within hours of each other on Friday.
The cricket world was left stunned as Warne, one of the greatest ever to have played the game, was found dead in his villa in Thailand's Koh Samui island on Friday hours after Marsh died.
"A minute's silence was observed before the start of the play on Day 2 of the first Test for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away yesterday. The Indian team is wearing black armbands today," a BCCI statement said.
Warne's sudden death shook the cricket world on Friday and tributes have been pouring in from across the globe.
The maverick former player, who was 52, turned up on 145 Tests for Australia and snared a whopping 708 wickets.
