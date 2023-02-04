India start with 12-0 win over Bhutan

PTI

Dhaka, February 3

Three players scored a hat-trick each after coming in as substitutes as India mauled Bhutan 12-0 in their opening match of the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship here today.

Neha (45th+2nd, 55th and 90th minutes), Anita Kumari (50th, 69th and 78th) and Lynda Kom (61st, 63rd and 75th) netted three goals each after coming off the bench. The other goals were scored by Apurna Narzary (29th and 36th) and Nitu Linda (43rd).

It took India 29 minutes to break the deadlock. Kajol D’souza drove her way into the Bhutan box and squared it for Apurna, who poked it past the hapless goalkeeper Norbu Zangmo. The goal spurred the Indian team further as the floodgates opened. Apurna was again in the thick of things as she beat Bhutan keeper and calmly put the ball into the back of the net.

Neha soon made her mark as she sent in a low cross for Nitu to tap in. Neha turned scorer as India took a four-goal lead into the breather. “It feels great, especially because this is the first time I have scored for the national team,” Neha said.

The Indians pumped in eight more goals in the second half as the Bhutanese defence crumbled while facing waves of attack.

“We are absolutely elated over the performance of the girls today,” head coach Maymol Rocky said. “They played very well. But now, it’s time to get ready for the next game,” the coach added.

India play hosts Bangladesh on Sunday in their second round-robin match.