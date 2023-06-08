India stay on top

Suhl (Germany), June 7

The Indian trio of Sameer, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Jatin won silver in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team event on the penultimate day at the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup here today. Sameer also won the individual silver in the event, while Mahesh Anandakumar bagged the bronze.

India are on top of the medals tally with six gold, six silver and three bronze. India had picked up two gold medals yesterday. Amanpreet Singh won gold in the men’s 25m pistol event. The women’s 25m pistol team comprising Megana Sadula, Payal Khatri and Simranpreet Kaur Brar combined to win gold. — PTI

Punjab’s Simranpreet on a roll

Muktsar: Simranpreet Kaur Brar is busy adding Junior World Cup gold medals to her kitty, but her prime target is to win an Olympics medal. The 18-year-old won gold in the women’s 25m pistol team event at the Junior World Cup. “She had won gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the Junior World Cup last year,” Simranpreet’s father Shaminder Singh said. “She has already qualified for the World Championships. Her aim to win an Olympics medal,” he added. Shaminder is a retired government teacher, while his wife Harcharan Kaur is serving as a government teacher. Simranpreet, a student at the Dasmesh College at Badal village, is their only child and the family is based in Faridkot. “She got into shooting when she 11 years old. I am glad that her hard work is paying off,” Shaminder said. — Archit Watts