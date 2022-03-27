India suffer defeat against Belarus in friendly

Manama: India conceded three second-half goals to suffer a disappointing 0-3 defeat against Belarus in their second football friendly here today. India had lost 1-2 to Bahrain on Wednesday. Bykau Artsem (48th minute), Salavei Andrei (68th) and Hramyka Valery (90+2) were the goal-scorers.
Jamshedpur
India win SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship title
India lost 0-1 to Bangladesh but still emerged champions of the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championships on account of better goal difference. Lynda Kom — named the most valuable player — finished as the highest scorer with five goals.
Johannesburg
Tvesa, Amandeep make cut at Joburg Ladies Open golf
India’s Tvesa Malik and Amandeep Drall were the only Indians to make the cut at the Joburg Ladies Open here. Tvesa was tied-16th, while Amandeep was tied-48th. Vani Kapoor, Diksha Dagar and Siddhi Kapoor missed the cut.
BUENOS AIRES
Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win
Argentina scored twice in three minutes late in the second half, including a curiously mis-hit effort from Lionel Messi, to beat Venezuela 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier.
St George’s
Da Silva century gives WI 93-run lead against England
Joshua Da Silva scored a maiden Test century as West Indies earned a first-innings lead of 93 runs over England on Day 3 of the deciding Test. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...
‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies
White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh
Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa
Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...
Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29
Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...