India suffer defeat against Belarus in friendly

Manama: India conceded three second-half goals to suffer a disappointing 0-3 defeat against Belarus in their second football friendly here today. India had lost 1-2 to Bahrain on Wednesday. Bykau Artsem (48th minute), Salavei Andrei (68th) and Hramyka Valery (90+2) were the goal-scorers.

Jamshedpur

India win SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship title

India lost 0-1 to Bangladesh but still emerged champions of the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championships on account of better goal difference. Lynda Kom — named the most valuable player — finished as the highest scorer with five goals.

Johannesburg

Tvesa, Amandeep make cut at Joburg Ladies Open golf

India’s Tvesa Malik and Amandeep Drall were the only Indians to make the cut at the Joburg Ladies Open here. Tvesa was tied-16th, while Amandeep was tied-48th. Vani Kapoor, Diksha Dagar and Siddhi Kapoor missed the cut.

BUENOS AIRES

Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win

Argentina scored twice in three minutes late in the second half, including a curiously mis-hit effort from Lionel Messi, to beat Venezuela 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

St George’s

Da Silva century gives WI 93-run lead against England

Joshua Da Silva scored a maiden Test century as West Indies earned a first-innings lead of 93 runs over England on Day 3 of the deciding Test. Agencies