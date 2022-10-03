India survive David Miller mania

Guwahati, October 2
India’s batters were at their ruthless best, with Suryakumar Yadav and opener KL Rahul leading the charge, as the hosts defeated South Africa by 16 runs despite David Miller’s unbeaten century in the second T20I to clinch the thee-match series here today.
Rahul (57 off 28 balls) and Yadav (61 off 22 balls) hit sensational fifties as the Indian top-four once again put up a superlative display to post a massive 237/3 — their highest score against South Africa.
That 178 runs came from boundaries — 25 fours and 13 sixes — showed the Indians’ dominance against the Kagiso Rabada-led South African attack, which looked mediocre all through.
Chasing a massive target of 238, South Africa could score 237/3 in their 20 overs with David Miller remaining not out on 106 off 47 balls.
This was the first ever series win for India over South Africa in the T20I format on home soil.
India had won the first match by eight wickets. The final match of the series will be played in Indore on October 4.
Brief scores: India: 237/3 (Suryakumar 61, Rahul 57, Kohli 49*; Maharaj 2/23); South Africa: 221/3 (Miller 106*, de Kock 69*; Arshdeep 2/62).
