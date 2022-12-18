India thrash Bangladesh, win hat-trick of titles

Bengaluru

India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind. Sunil Ramesh (136 off 63) and captain Ajay Reddy (100 off 50) put on a 248-run unbeaten partnership to take India to 277/2. Bangladesh could only manage 157/3 in reply. Unbeaten India got Rs 3 lakh.

Bogota

Lifter Gurdeep finishes 21st in World Championships

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist weightlifter Gurdeep Singh finished a disappointing 21st in the men’s +109kg event at the World Championships here. The 27-year-old lifted 350kg (145kg+205kg), 40kg less than his bronze medal winning performance at the CWG in August.

Karachi

England dismiss Pak for 304 on opening day of third Test

England dismissed Pakistan for 304 on the first day of the third and final Test of the series, with home side skipper Babar Azam and Agha Salman putting on defiant half-centuries. Babar hit a superb 78 at the top of the order while Salman made 56 later in the innings to take them to a respectable total as wickets fell regularly around them. England were 7/1 at stumps.

Brisbane

Australia take Head-start in first Test against SA

Travis Head struck a belligerent half-century to give Australia the upper hand on Day 1 of the series-opening Test against South Africa after the home side’s bowlers dominated on a green Gabba wicket. Australia skittled South Africa for 152. The hosts finished 145/5 at stumps, with Head marching off unbeaten on 78 from 77 balls after combining with Steve Smith (36) in a 117-run partnership.

Melbourne

Melbourne derby abandoned after chaotic pitch invasion

The A-League derby between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned amid chaotic scenes following a pitch invasion today in which City goalkeeper Tom Glover was left bloodied after he was struck in the face. — Agencies