India to begin new WTC cycle with two-match series vs WI

New Delhi: India will begin their new World Test Championship cycle with a two-match away series against the West Indies. The first Test will start from July 12, while the second match will begin from July 20. India will then continue their preparations for the ODI World Cup by playing three ODIs against the Caribbean side between July 27 and August 1. The two teams will also play a five-match T20I series.

Prannoy to lead India's charge at Indonesia Open

In-form HS Prannoy will be in the spotlight as India's top shuttlers gear up for some tough opening round matches at the Indonesia Open Super 1000, which begins here tomorrow. Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and 2021 World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will also look for impressive starts to their campaign, though they have been struggling this season.

Mehtab signs extension with Mumbai City FC until 2026

ISL franchise Mumbai City FC today announced that Mehtab Singh has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the Islanders until May 2026. Since joining Mumbai City in 2020, the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength and has imprinted himself as a pillar in the Islanders' defence.

Panzers defeat Talons in Premier Handball League

Delhi Panzers beat Telugu Talons 29-27 in an entertaining match of the Premier Handball League here today. Halfway through the second period, Talons were leading 22-19. However, the Panzers recovered in the last five minutes to turn the tables on their opponents.

Messi will increase MLS popularity, says Neymar

Paris St Germain striker Neymar Jr said he already knew Lionel Messi was going to join MLS side Inter Miami and predicted the US top flight is set to change because of the popularity the Argentine will attract. "I already knew... Messi is one of my best friends," Neymar said. "I'm sure Leo is going to change the league in the United States. I think the league is going to be much more popular, so everybody has to take advantage and enjoy watching him play.” Agencies

Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

Trending

Video: Bride seen riding scooter without helmet, Delhi Police reaction will leave you in splits

Punjab

Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

Haryana

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

Punjab

AAP government acting against Constitution by not furnishing information, says Punjab Governor; CM Bhagwant Mann hits back

Punjab

Three drug smugglers arrested for shooting at locals in J-K's Samba; 2.8 kg heroin seized

Nation

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; people being shifted to temporary shelters

Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband, booked for intimidation

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women ~1,500 a month

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women Rs 1,500 a month


Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Notorious peddler Pehalwan among 4 more held from Delhi

Amid portal issue, colleges begin offline registrations for new session

Tarn Taran residents take out march against drug abuse

Political activity hinges around future of British-era woollen mill

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

CBI investigates ‘manipulation’ of Wildlife Board meeting minutes

Chandigarh’s first synthetic jogging track inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Man found murdered in Burail, wife held

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Relief for M3M Group owners in PMLA case

Ghaziabad blaze kills 2

4 shootout accused held

Efforts to make Delhi stray-free, says Mayor

Nothing ‘Smart’ about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

2 teenagers drown in Hoshiarpur canal

Missing for past 8 days, youth found dead in canal

Youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

2 held with 343 boxes of illicit liquor

No breakthrough in ~8.49 cr heist

No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist

2 hook loaders flagged off

57 child labourers rescued

Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project nears completion

Rs 5 lakh, gold looted; daughter-in-law held

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Safai sewaks, sewermen protest outside Fatehgarh Sahib MC office

Planning board chief hears out Bhaironpur residents