India to begin new WTC cycle with two-match series vs WI

New Delhi: India will begin their new World Test Championship cycle with a two-match away series against the West Indies. The first Test will start from July 12, while the second match will begin from July 20. India will then continue their preparations for the ODI World Cup by playing three ODIs against the Caribbean side between July 27 and August 1. The two teams will also play a five-match T20I series.

Jakarta

Prannoy to lead India's charge at Indonesia Open

In-form HS Prannoy will be in the spotlight as India's top shuttlers gear up for some tough opening round matches at the Indonesia Open Super 1000, which begins here tomorrow. Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and 2021 World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will also look for impressive starts to their campaign, though they have been struggling this season.

Mumbai

Mehtab signs extension with Mumbai City FC until 2026

ISL franchise Mumbai City FC today announced that Mehtab Singh has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the Islanders until May 2026. Since joining Mumbai City in 2020, the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength and has imprinted himself as a pillar in the Islanders' defence.

Jaipur

Panzers defeat Talons in Premier Handball League

Delhi Panzers beat Telugu Talons 29-27 in an entertaining match of the Premier Handball League here today. Halfway through the second period, Talons were leading 22-19. However, the Panzers recovered in the last five minutes to turn the tables on their opponents.

Paris

Messi will increase MLS popularity, says Neymar

Paris St Germain striker Neymar Jr said he already knew Lionel Messi was going to join MLS side Inter Miami and predicted the US top flight is set to change because of the popularity the Argentine will attract. "I already knew... Messi is one of my best friends," Neymar said. "I'm sure Leo is going to change the league in the United States. I think the league is going to be much more popular, so everybody has to take advantage and enjoy watching him play.” Agencies