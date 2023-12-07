India to face Pakistan on Sunday in ACC U-19 Asia Cup

Dubai

India will face Afghanistan in the opening match of the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament here on Friday. Pakistan will play Nepal in the other Group A match of the opening day. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other on Sunday. Eight teams will compete for the top prize in the 50-over event. Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka and hosts UAE feature in Pool B.

Doha

Queiroz leaves Qatar role one month before Asian Cup

Carlos Queiroz has parted company with Qatar’s national team less than a year after signing a four-year contract to coach the Asian champions and with little more than a month until the nation hosts the Asian Cup. The former Real Madrid and Portugal head coach took over from Felix Sanchez in February. Spaniard Marquez Lopez, who is currently in charge of Qatari club Al-Wakrah, was named the new coach.

Guwahati

Verma, Aakarshi make Guwahati Masters last-16

Sameer Verma upset third seed Kiran George, while fifth seed Aakarshi Kashyap saved a match point to beat Denmark’s Amalie Schulz as a host of Indians advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 here today. Former world No. 11 Verma prevailed 21-13 21-13 in a second round men’s singles clash. In a Round 1 women’s singles clash, Kashyap won 15-21 21-17 22-20.

Ahmedabad

Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 50-28 in PKL

Patna Pirates produced a scintillating performance to record a 50-28 victory over Telugu Titans in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here today. Raider Sachin led the charge for Pirates with 14 touch points in the match. Pawan Sehrawat was the lone warrior for Titans with 11 points.

Melbourne

Former champ Wozniacki gets wild card for Australian Open

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki has been awarded one of the first wild cards for the Australian Open and is planning on bringing her two young children to the scene of her biggest Grand Slam triumph. Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open women’s champion, and six Australian players were granted the first batch of wild cards. — Agencies

