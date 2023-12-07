India to face Pakistan on Sunday in ACC U-19 Asia Cup

Dubai
India will face Afghanistan in the opening match of the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament here on Friday. Pakistan will play Nepal in the other Group A match of the opening day. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other on Sunday. Eight teams will compete for the top prize in the 50-over event. Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka and hosts UAE feature in Pool B.
Doha
Queiroz leaves Qatar role one month before Asian Cup
Carlos Queiroz has parted company with Qatar’s national team less than a year after signing a four-year contract to coach the Asian champions and with little more than a month until the nation hosts the Asian Cup. The former Real Madrid and Portugal head coach took over from Felix Sanchez in February. Spaniard Marquez Lopez, who is currently in charge of Qatari club Al-Wakrah, was named the new coach.
Guwahati
Verma, Aakarshi make Guwahati Masters last-16
Sameer Verma upset third seed Kiran George, while fifth seed Aakarshi Kashyap saved a match point to beat Denmark’s Amalie Schulz as a host of Indians advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 here today. Former world No. 11 Verma prevailed 21-13 21-13 in a second round men’s singles clash. In a Round 1 women’s singles clash, Kashyap won 15-21 21-17 22-20.
Ahmedabad
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 50-28 in PKL
Patna Pirates produced a scintillating performance to record a 50-28 victory over Telugu Titans in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here today. Raider Sachin led the charge for Pirates with 14 touch points in the match. Pawan Sehrawat was the lone warrior for Titans with 11 points.
Melbourne
Former champ Wozniacki gets wild card for Australian Open
Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki has been awarded one of the first wild cards for the Australian Open and is planning on bringing her two young children to the scene of her biggest Grand Slam triumph. Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open women’s champion, and six Australian players were granted the first batch of wild cards. — Agencies
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...