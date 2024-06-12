India to host Junior Hockey World Cup in 2025

Lausanne: India will host next year’s men’s Junior Hockey World Cup, marking the event’s return to the country after nine years, the the International Hockey Federation announced today. The tournament will be held in December and it will be the first time ever that it will include as many as 24 teams.
Mumbai
Sangram will be first Indian male wrestler to join MMA
Former Commonwealth heavyweight champion Sangram Singh is set to become the first Indian male wrestler to join mixed martial arts. Sangram will be the second Indian overall after Puja Tomar to compete as a MMA fighter.
New Delhi
Satwik-Chirag pair loses No. 1 spot in BWF rankings
Premier Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who pulled out of their title defence at the Indonesia Open last week, slipped two rungs to third in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings today. In the men’s singles, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen remained inside top-15, while PV Sindhu remained No. 10 among the women.
La Paz (Bolivia)
Bolivian teen to miss Copa America as parent says no
Sixteen-year-old Bolivia midfielder Moises Paniagua will miss the Copa América in the United States because he doesn’t have permission to travel from one of his parents. Paniagua, who plays for local club Always Ready, could not arrange an entry visa to the United States because he didn’t have full parental authorization. Agencies
