India to meet Pakistan in Asian junior squash men’s final

Chennai, February 11
India will take on Pakistan in the men’s final of the HCL 21st Asian Junior Team Championship 2023 here on Sunday.
In the semi-finals played on Saturday, the second-seeded Indian team edged out Korea 2-1, while top-seeded Pakistan blanked Malaysia.
However, the Indian women’s team went down 1-2 to top-ranked Malaysia in the semi-finals.
Results: Semifinals
Junior (Men) India beat Korea 2-1 (Krishna Mishra lost to Jooyoung Na 10-12, 9-11, 8-11; Shaurya Bawa beat Kun Kim 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-1, 11-6; Paarth Ambani beat Seojin Oh 11-9, 11-5, 11-4).
Pakistan beat Malaysia 2-0 (Noor Zaman beat Harith Danial Bin Jefri 13-11, 11-6, 11-6; Muhammad Ashab Irfan beat Shamiel Haeyzad Bin Shahrulhisam 11-4, 11-8, 11-6; Muhammad Hamza Khan vs Low Wa Sern Not Played).
(Women) Malaysia beat India 2-1 (Aira Binti Azman lost to Anahat Singh 9-11, 5-11, 11-4, 7-11; Whitney Isabelle Anak Wilson beat Yuvna Gupta 13-11, 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 11-7; Yasshmita Jadishkumar beat Pooja Arthi 9-11, 11-4, 11-7, 15-13).
Japan lost to Hong Kong China 1-2 (Akari Midorikawa beat Wai Sze Wing 6-11, 11-3, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6; Mahiro Nishio lost to Leung Ka Huen 9-11, 5-11, 2-11; Kurumi Takahashi lost to Tse Yee Lam Toby 12-14, 11-9, 5-11, 5-11).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...