India to open Asia Cup men’s hockey campaign against Pakistan

Jakarta
Defending champions India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament to be played here from May 23 to June 1. India are placed in a tough Pool A alongside Japan, Pakistan and Indonesia, while Pool B consists of Malaysia, South Korea, Oman and Bangladesh.
Bengaluru
Asiad golf trials: Madappa leads men’s section
Viraj Madappa shot a fine 4-under 68 in the second round to move into a four-shot sole lead in the men’s section, while amateur Avani Prashanth fired an 8-under 64 to enjoy a share of the women’s lead with Jahanvi Bakshi at the Asian Games Golf Trials today.
Ludhiana
Ludhiana’s Nehal scores 578, breaks 66-year-old record
Nehal Wadhera surpassed former Punjab skipper Chamanlal Malhotra’s 66-year-old record by scoring 578 runs off 414 balls in the Punjab inter-district U- 23 cricket tournament. Wadhera hit 42 fours and 37 sixes as Ludhiana scored 880/6 in their semifinal against Bathinda. — Agencies
