India U-17 lose to Leganes U-18 club side in Spain

New Delhi: The India U-17 football team went down 0-2 against the Madrid-based Leganes U-18 club team in its second training match of the Spain tour. The team is preparing for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, to be held in June-July. The Indian team had won 4-1 against Atletico de Madrid U-17s last week.
Ahmedabad
Gokulam Kerala rout East Bengal 8-2 in IWL
Defending Champions Gokulam Kerala FC began their Indian Women’s League campaign with a thumping 8-2 victory over East Bengal FC in a Group A match here today. Five goals from Sabitra Bhandari, a goal each from Indumathi Kathiresan, Vivian Konadu Adjei and skipper Dangmei Grace completed the rout for the Kerala outfit.
Leicester
Jaden only Indian in 6 years to end on podium in British F4
Young Indian racer Jaden Pariat of Argenti Motorsport displayed his talent by finishing on the podium in the first round of the British F4 Championship at Donington Park. He is only the second Indian to get an international podium in a Tatuus F4 car after Kush Maini in 2017. Showing good pace, the teenager from Shillong hopes to impress in his first full year in the series.
Bishkek
Shibani’s strike gives India 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan
India rode on a solitary strike by Shibani Devi to defeat hosts Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in their opening match of the AFC U-17 women’s Asian Cup qualifiers. With Myanmar and India both winning 1-0 against Kyrgyzstan, the next match between India and Myanmar on Friday will determine the group winners. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded
The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...
BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium
Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...