India U-17 lose to Leganes U-18 club side in Spain

New Delhi: The India U-17 football team went down 0-2 against the Madrid-based Leganes U-18 club team in its second training match of the Spain tour. The team is preparing for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, to be held in June-July. The Indian team had won 4-1 against Atletico de Madrid U-17s last week.

Ahmedabad

Gokulam Kerala rout East Bengal 8-2 in IWL

Defending Champions Gokulam Kerala FC began their Indian Women’s League campaign with a thumping 8-2 victory over East Bengal FC in a Group A match here today. Five goals from Sabitra Bhandari, a goal each from Indumathi Kathiresan, Vivian Konadu Adjei and skipper Dangmei Grace completed the rout for the Kerala outfit.

Leicester

Jaden only Indian in 6 years to end on podium in British F4

Young Indian racer Jaden Pariat of Argenti Motorsport displayed his talent by finishing on the podium in the first round of the British F4 Championship at Donington Park. He is only the second Indian to get an international podium in a Tatuus F4 car after Kush Maini in 2017. Showing good pace, the teenager from Shillong hopes to impress in his first full year in the series.

Bishkek

Shibani’s strike gives India 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan

India rode on a solitary strike by Shibani Devi to defeat hosts Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in their opening match of the AFC U-17 women’s Asian Cup qualifiers. With Myanmar and India both winning 1-0 against Kyrgyzstan, the next match between India and Myanmar on Friday will determine the group winners. Agencies

