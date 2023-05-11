India U-17s go down against Getafe U-18 in training game

New Delhi

India U-17 men’s football team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Getafe U-18s at the Otero de Herreros, Segovia, in their fifth training game in Spain. All the goals came in the first half.

Madrid

Veteran Busquets to leave Barcelona at end of season

Sergio Busquets is ending his “unforgettable journey” of nearly two decades with Barcelona, he said today. Busquets, whose contract ends this season, announced his decision with a video released on social media.

New Delhi

India name team for women’s Jr Asia Cup hockey

India today named an 18-member team for the prestigious Women’s Junior Asia Cup tournament, which begins in Japan’s Kakamigahara on June 2. India will play against South Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Pool A, while Pool B consists of hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

New Delhi

KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery

Senior India batter KL Rahul has undergone a successful surgery on his injured right thigh and is looking forward to a return to the national side as quickly as possible. “I just got done with my surgery. It was successful,” Rahul wrote on his social media accounts.

Chandigarh

Punjab to select sub-junior volleyball teams on May 13

The trials to select Punjab’s boys’ and girls’ teams for the sub-junior volleyball National Championship will be held in Ludhiana on May 13, the Punjab Volleyball Association announced today. Players born on or after January 1, 2007, can participate at the trials to be held at 8am at the SCD Government College. The Nationals are scheduled for May 28-June 1. — Agencies