India vs Ireland: Was bowling 10 overs during rehab to prepare for World Cup: Bumrah

Dublin, August 17

After spending 11 months away from the game, a fit-again Jasprit Bumrah is back hungrier than ever and says he is ready to bowl long spells for India in the Asia Cup and subsequent ODI World Cup at home. Bumrah, who last played in September 2022 before lower-back stress fractures pushed him to the sidelines for the “biggest break” of his cricketing career, is making his much-anticipated comeback with the T20I series in Ireland. He will be required to bowl four overs per game here but speaking on the eve of the first T20I, the star pacer said the plan was always to prepare for 50-over events including the Asia Cup beginning August 31 and the World Cup beginning October 5.

I was always preparing for the World Cup competition. I have been bowling 10, 12 and even 15 overs. —Jasprit Bumrah

“We were mindful of the fact there is no Test cricket till the ODI World Cup. In my rehab as well, I was not preparing for a T20 game. I was always preparing for the World Cup competition,” Bumrah said.

“I have been bowling 10, 12 and even 15 overs. So I have bowled more overs, that way it becomes easier when less bowling is required. We kept that in mind that we are preparing for One-day competition and not a four-over competition. I have lots of overs under my belt. You have to keep working your way up,” added Bumrah, who will captain India in the three T20Is.

Bumrah said he is not holding back in the training sessions. “I don’t really think about expectations. I just want to go enjoy the game as I have come after a long break. Never been away from the game this long. I am coming back to enjoy as I love this game,” the 29-year-old said.

Self-doubt can creep in when a cricketer at the peak of his powers is forced to be away from the game for so long but Bumrah chose to look at the bright side.

“When injury takes time to heal, it can be frustrating. Instead of having self-doubt, I was thinking how to get fit and make a comeback. It is important to give the body time and respect. I never took it as a dark phase and thought my career could be over. I was looking for solutions and when solutions came I was feeling good,” he said.

