India vs Pak in squash final

PTI

Hangzhou, September 29

The Indian men’s squash team beat defending champions Malaysia 2-0 to reach the final after the seasoned Saurav Ghosal and Abhay Singh registered 3-1 wins. India set up the summit clash with Pakistan, against whom they lost in the pool stage.

Abhay started the proceedings, securing an 11-3 12-10 9-11 11-6 win over Muhammad Addeen Idrakie Bin Bahtiar. The experienced Ghosal then got the better of Eain Yow NG 11-8 11-6 12-10 11-3 in 69 minutes to clinch the tie. “It was a very, very tough match,” Ghosal said. “Abhay going on first produced a very professional performance. Then me going on against Eain, it was a 50/50 match. I’m just happy that I was able to close it out,” he added.

Ghosal said India will have to produce a team effort to outwit Pakistan. “We probably didn’t play as well as we possibly can (in pool game). But you have to give Pakistan credit for the way they have played this entire week. They are flying high,” he said.

Earlier, the women’s team signed off with a bronze medal after going down to Hong Kong in the semifinals.

Joshna Chinappa was the only Indian who won her match as she defeated world No. 24 Tze Lok Ho 7-11 11-7 9-11 11-6 11-8 to level the tie after Tanvi Khanna was beaten 11-6 11-7 11-3 by Yuk Chan. Playing against the higher-ranked Lee Ka Yi, the 15-year-old Anahat Singh then tried her best but lost 8-11 7-11 10-12.

#Pakistan