India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bowl in Asia Cup clash

Colombo, September 10
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Sunday.
Pakistan are playing an unchanged side while India made two changes to the playing XI.
In a forced change, batter KL Rahul returned to the Indian team after a long injury layoff in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is down with back spasm, while Jasprit Bumrah is back to lead the pace attack.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
