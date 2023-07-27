 India vs West Indies: SKY looks to push limits : The Tribune India

India vs West Indies: SKY looks to push limits

Suryakumar seeks course correction in ODIs; Kishan, Samson to battle for keeper’s slot

Suryakumar Yadav has been unable to replicate his T20 form in ODIs. File photo



PTI

Bridgetown, July 26

Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to improve his 50-over credentials while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are likely to fight for the wicketkeeper’s slot when India begin their three-match ODI series against West Indies here tomorrow.

India will use the series against West Indies to test out a few players to finalise their combinations ahead of the Asia Cup, which will precede the ODI World Cup at home in October-November.

Sanju Samson has an average of 66 in 11 ODIs. File photo

Like the two Tests, India will be expected to dominate but the series presents a crucial opportunity for the likes of Suryakumar, Kishan, Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik.

Suryakumar, who has not been able to replicate his blazing T20 form in the ODIs, can stake a claim for the No. 4 spot in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer. Though he recorded a hat-trick of first-ball ducks in the previous series against Australia, Yadav is expected to start the series.

KL Rahul, who is undergoing rehabilitation after a thigh surgery, will be a strong contender for the No. 1 wicketkeeper’s slot when he returns to action. In his absence however, both Kishan and Samson have a chance to grab the second wicketkeeper’s slot with Rishabh Pant unlikely to be fit in time for the World Cup.

Samson is used to being in and out of the team but will be hoping to get some game time on his comeback and build on his average of 66 in 11 ODIs.

Kishan, who impressed with the bat and his glovework in the Test series, is likely to be the wicketkeeper for the opening ODI. That leaves Samson and Yadav to battle for the remaining spot in the middle-order.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the innings, which means more time on the bench for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who has not played since the IPL, has a hectic schedule ahead of him with the five T20Is following the ODIs, bringing workload management to the forefront.

Considering that he will captain the T20I side, he might get a breather during the ODI series.

In the bowling department, it is an opportunity for tearaway pacer Umran Malik to make an impact. The 23-year-old from J&K has the tendency to leak runs but is a genuine wicket-taking option. He has taken 13 wickets in seven ODIs. Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack with Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar and all-rounder Shardul Thakur being the other options.

