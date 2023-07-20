 India, West Indies all set for historic 100th Test Match : The Tribune India

  India, West Indies all set for historic 100th Test Match

India, West Indies all set for historic 100th Test Match

Out of 99 Tests, India have won 23 Tests and Windies 30, while 46 matches have been drawn

India, West Indies all set for historic 100th Test Match

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



ANI

Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago), July 20

History will be made on Thursday, when India and West Indies take the field for the second Test at Port of Spain, as both sides will be playing their 100th Test against each other.

India and West Indies cricket rivalry has spanned two eras. One, when WI was a formidable force in cricket and India was an underdog. And the other, which saw India rise as a cricketing superpower while WI lost the glory and prestige they enjoyed in the 80s and 90s.

In all, they have played 99 Tests. Out of these, India have won 23 Tests and WI 30, while remaining 46 matches have been drawn. India's win percentage is 23.23 per cent.

India have not had a very good record historically against Windies at home. They have played 47 Tests against them at home, won 13, lost 14 and 20 have ended in a draw. India's win percentage is 27.65 per cent. WI have dominated India in its home settings of the Caribbean. In 52 Tests played, India have won 10, WI have won 16 and 26 have ended in a draw. India's win percentage is 19.23 in WI.

But in the 21st century, records have tilted mainly in favour of a much-improved Indian side.

In the 21st century, both countries have played 29 matches. Out of these, India have won 16, WI only 2 while 11 have ended in a draw. The win percentage of India is 55.17 per cent.

In 10 Tests played at home, India have won eight and two have ended in a draw. The win percentage is 80 per cent for India. India have also improved its record in the Caribbean. In 19 Tests played in WI, India have won eight, lost two and nine have ended in a draw. India's win percentage stands at an improved 42.19 per cent.

The highest run-scorer from India is Sunil Gavaskar. He scored 2,749 runs in 27 Tests at 65.45 average, hitting 13 centuries and 7 fifties. Gavaskar is followed by Rahul Dravid who scored 1,978 runs in 23 Tests at 63.80 average, with five centuries and 13 fifties. VVS Laxman also has a great record against West Indies as he scored 1,715 runs in 22 Tests at 57.16 average, hitting four centuries and 11 fifties.

Among the current players of India, the highest run-scorer is Virat Kohli who has scored 898 runs in 15 Tests at an average of 44.90, with two centuries and six fifties.

For West Indies, the highest run-scorer is Clive Llyod who scored 2,344 runs in 28 Tests at 58.60 average, with seven centuries and 12 fifties. Shivnarine Chanderpaul amassed 2,171 runs in 25 Tests at 63.85 average, scoring seven fifties and ten centuries. Legendary, Viv Richards made 1,978 runs in 23 Tests at a 50.71 average, with eight centuries and seven fifties.

Among the current players, the highest run-scorer is skipper Kraigg Braithwaite who scored 475 runs in 12 Tests at a 21.59 average, four fifties.

The highest wicket-taker for team India is Kapil Dev who scalped 89 in 25 Tests. After him is spin bowler Anil Kumble who took 74 wickets in 17 Tests, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin who scalped 72 in 12 Tests.

For West Indies, the highest wicket-taker against India is Malcolm Marshall who took 76 wickets in 17 matches. After him is Andy Roberts who scalped 67 wickets in 14 matches and WW Hall who took 65 wickets in 13 matches.

Among the current players, the highest wicket-taker for Windies is Jason Holder: 14 in eight matches.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair

