India will miss Pant, feels Ian Chappell

PTI

Nagpur, February 6

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell feels Rishabh Pant’s presence would have given sleepless nights to Australia captain Pat Cummins but even without the wicketkeeper-batter India would start as favourites in

the upcoming four-match Test series beginning here on Thursday.

“India are really going to miss Rishabh Pant. The Australians will be happy. He is a counter-attacker. Guys who keep you awake are those who score quickly and change a game in one session. Pant was one such player,” Chappell said.

Chappell said that Ravichandran Ashwin will be the biggest threat but the Australia batters need to be proactive against him.

“He is a smart cricketer. Ashwin will always be a problem. Now, if you let him bowl the way he wants to bowl, you are in trouble. He will be a threat to Australia throughout. They have got to be proactive,” Chappell said. “If you are not dictating terms, then you are in trouble. You have to get singles and rotate the strike. He (Ashwin) then has to change (his strategy against) whom he is bowling to then,” he added.